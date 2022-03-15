(WKBN) – The Food and Drug Administration announced approval Tuesday of a generic form of an asthma medication commonly used for children.

It would be the first generic form of the drug Symbicort Inhalation Aerosol (budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate).

The drug treats two common pulmonary health conditions: asthma in patients six years of age and older and those with COPD, including bronchitis and/or emphysema.

“Today’s approval of the first generic for one of the most commonly prescribed complex drug-device combination products to treat asthma and COPD is another step forward in our commitment to bring generic copies of complex drugs to the market, which can improve quality of life and help reduce the cost of treatment,” said Dr. Sally Choe, director of the Office of Generic Drugs in the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The drug comes in a metered-dose inhaler and should not be used to treat acute asthma attacks.

More than 25 million suffer from asthma, and more than five million of those are children. COPD impacts more than 16 million people, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.