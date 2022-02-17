(WKBN) – The FDA and CDC are investigating complaints about infant formula that may have resulted in babies getting sick and a potential death.

Four people have complained about infant illness related to products from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility. The complaints were received from Sept. 6, 2021 to Dec. 18, 2021.

All of the cases are reported to have consumed powdered infant formula produced at the facility.

These complaints include three reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections and one report of Salmonella Newport infection in infants.

All four cases related to the complaints were hospitalized and Cronobacter may have contributed to a death in one case.

On-site inspections by the FDA found several positive Cronobacter results from environmental samples and adverse inspectional observations by FDA investigators.

A review of the firm’s internal records also indicates environmental contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii and the firm’s destruction of product due to the presence of Cronobacter.

The FDA is issuing an advisory to alert consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula produced in the Sturgis facility.

This is an ongoing investigation and the firm is working with the FDA to initiate a voluntary recall of potentially affected products.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

The code is printed on the product packaging near the expiration date. Additional information on products made by Abbott Nutrition is available on their website: https://abbottnutrition.com/infant-and-new-mother.

Products that do not contain the information listed above are not impacted by this advisory. This advisory does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.

According to the FDA, products made at the Sturgis facility can be found across the United States and were likely exported to other countries as well.

These powdered infant formulas have the potential to be contaminated with Cronobacter, a bacterium that can cause severe foodborne illness primarily in infants. Cronobacter infections are rare but are especially high risk for newborn infants.

Parents and caregivers should never dilute infant formula and should not make or feed homemade infant formula to infants.

If your regular formula is not available, contact your child’s health care provider for recommendations on changing feeding practices.