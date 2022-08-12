(NewsNation) — A judge unsealed the search warrant executed at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday, during which FBI agents found dozens of classified documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday afternoon that the Department of Justice had filed to unseal the documents and Trump’s legal team had until 3 p.m. ET on Friday to respond. Trump attorney Christina Bobb told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert that they did not plan to object to the unsealing of the search warrant, which was later confirmed in a court filing by the Department of Justice.

See the full unsealed warrant and property receipt below. App users click here:

gov.uscourts.flsd.617854.17.0_3

