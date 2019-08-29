FBI raids Michigan home of United Auto Workers president

The raid is apparently connected to a federal investigation into corruption in the auto industry

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN Newsource) – FBI and IRS agents raided the Michigan home of a big labor union leader Wednesday.

Agents could be seen at the Canton Township house of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones.

The raid is apparently connected to a federal investigation into corruption in the auto industry.

Investigators have been looking into possible kickbacks and bribes.

There’s no word on how Jones is involved or what the FBI is looking for.

In all, six locations were raided Wednesday as part of the investigation, including Jones’ home.

The UAW said it and Jones are cooperating with the government’s investigation.