FBI deploys specialized team of child abduction experts to assist in Search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has revealed more about the agency’s role in the search for missing Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells.

The FBI is one of more than 100 agencies from across Tennessee and the nation helping in the ongoing search.

On Thursday, June 25, FBI Public Affairs Officer Darrell DeBusk said a specialized team had been deployed to assist in the search for Summer.

DeBusk said in a statement that the FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team was being utilized in the search.

“We have deployed our Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Team. FBI CARD Teams consist of highly trained and experienced subject-matter experts, including of FBI agents, intelligence analysts, and behavioral analysis profilers. CARD also utilizes resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a variety of search teams. CARD Teams provide on-the-ground investigative, technical, analytical, and resource assistance during non-family child abductions, ransom child abductions, and mysterious disappearances of children.” Darrell DeBusk, Federal Bureau of Investigation

DeBusk described the CARD Team as highly trained experts in the subject of missing children. In the above quote, he said the team provides assistance in cases of “non-family abductions” as well as instances of ransom abductions and other mysterious child disappearances.

Leslie Earhart, a Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, addressed the FBI CARD Team’s presence on Thursday, June 24 in a media briefing.

“They’re just another resource available,” Earhart said. “I would refer you to the FBI for specifics on what that team does. They specialize in missing children cases, and again, we’re using all resources available. They’ve been here since last weekend, and we were in communication with them before last weekend. So it’s just another resource, and we’re grateful for any help we can get.”

Summer was first reported missing on June 15. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide AMBER Alert the following day, and crews have been searching the surrounding area in Hawkins County since.

The TBI reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

