Fauci lays out opinion on holiday gatherings this year amid COVID-19

FILE – In this May 11, 2021, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Fauci has been a lightning rod since the early days of the pandemic, when he was lionized by the left as a beacon of truth and villainized by the right as a misguided, spotlight-seeking bureaucrat who too often sought to undermine then-President Donald Trump. But since the release of a trove of his emails obtained by news outlets, Republicans have sharply escalated their attacks on the nation’s top government infectious diseases expert. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(CNS News) – Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci was on CBS “Face the Nation” Sunday talking about holiday gatherings and COVID-19.

Fauci said that it was “just too soon to tell” if Americans would need to limit the size and scope of their holiday celebrations as was recommended last year.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time,” Fauci said. “Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down. And we can do it by people getting vaccinated and also in the situation where boosters are appropriate to get people boosted.”

The country hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. But the surge of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the highly contagious Delta variant appears to be slowing.