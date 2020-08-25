Father of Wisconsin man paralyzed after police shooting: ‘They shot my son like a dog’

“They shot my son seven times in his back while grabbing his shirt. We all saw what happened,” Jacob Blake Sr. said, referring to cell phone video footage. “I want answers. I don’t want excuses.”

KENOSHA, Wis. (WGN News/AP) — The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Jacob Blake’s father spoke to WGN Morning News Tuesday.

The father, who is also named Jacob Blake, was driving from Charlotte, North Carolina to Wisconsin to see his son.

“It’s been a difficult few days for him since the incident. He has had surgery. He is recovering from the surgery,” he said. “They found out that one of the bullets that went through his back that shattered one of his ribs punctured a lung…He’s in and out [of consciousness]. He’s in a medicated coma so he could heal up.”

Blake Sr. said his son was shot a total of seven times.

When asked if his son was paralyzed permanently, Blake Sr. said it is unclear at this time.

“Right now, we don’t know. One of the bullets did some damage to his spine. We don’t know if it’s swelling that has caused him to have paralysis in the legs. We’re not certain at this time whether it’s going to be permanent or temporary.”

Jacob Blake Jr. was shot Sunday evening during a confrontation with police. The shooting was captured on cell phone video and led to two nights of unrest in the city between Milwaukee and Chicago.

“They shot my son seven times in his back while grabbing his shirt. We all saw what happened,” Blake Sr. said. “I want answers. I don’t want excuses.”

Blake’s partner, Laquisha Booker, told NBC’s Milwaukee affiliate, WTMJ-TV, that the couple’s three children were in the back seat of the SUV when police shot him.

Blake Sr. told WGN News his son lived in the area where the shooting took place, but he doesn’t know what led up to the shooting.

“Whatever they were doing doesn’t justify him being shot in front of my grandchildren,” he said. “They shot my son like a dog.”

In the cell phone video footage, Blake walks from the sidewalk around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed and shout at him. As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, an officer grabs his shirt from behind and opens fire while Blake has his back turned. Seven shots can be heard, though it isn’t clear how many struck Blake or how many officers fired.

The man who said he made the cell phone video, 22-year-old Raysean White, said he saw Blake scuffling with three officers and heard them yell, “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” before the gunfire erupted. He said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands.

Anger over the shooting spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

The shooting drew condemnation from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who also called out 125 members of the National Guard Monday after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear the previous night.

Evers was quick to condemn the bloodshed, saying that while not all details were known, “what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

The governor said he has seen no information to suggest Blake had a knife or other weapon, but that the case is still being investigated by the state justice department.

The officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in a shooting by police. Authorities released no details about the officers and did not immediately respond to requests for their service records.

Kenosha police do not have body cameras but do have body microphones.

