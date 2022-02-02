MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – The father of a missing Tennessee newborn is now facing charges, authorities have confirmed.

Memphis Police say Brandon Isabelle, the father of 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, and tamper/fabricating evidence in connection with the deaths of Kennedy and her mother, Danielle Hoyle.

Brandon Isabelle, who is now facing charges after his newborn baby was reported missing and her mother was found dead. (Shelby Co. Jail System)

According to Memphis Police, the newborn has not been located, however, evidence suggests that she is deceased. The search will continue to recover her remains.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. She is 6 pounds and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Early Wednesday morning, authorities announced 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle had been found shot and killed near her car, and her baby, Kennedy, was missing. An AMBER Alert was issued for the newborn.

Hoyle’s mother, April Campbell, says her daughter left her home around 6 p.m. Tuesday to take Kennedy to the hospital for more testing. She says she spoke to Hoyle around 7:30 p.m. and asked her if she made it to her destination.

“She was like ‘Yea, mom. I’m trying to get the baby out the car and get her in the hospital,” Campbell recounts. She says she called and messaged Hoyle multiple times, but didn’t get a response.

Around 11:30 p.m., Campbell says police officers knocked on her door asking what car her daughter drives and if she knew where Hoyle was.

Memphis Police say they found Hoyle’s body near her abandoned vehicle Tuesday night.

Crews continued searching for the child throughout the day Wednesday, finding an abandoned car seat at a Walmart. Family members identified it as Kennedy’s.

Memphis Police at a local Walmart where a car identified as Kennedy Hoyle’s was found. (Tomekia Jamar)

Shortly before the car seat was located, Memphis Police arrested a man described at the time as “known to the victims.” He was later identified as Isabelle.

Additional details have not yet been released. The family says Hoyle also has a 10-year-old daughter.