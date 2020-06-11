Father charged after missing Texas infant found dead in submerged vehicle

Police arrested Jeremy Nathaniel Brown (right) after the body of 3-month-old Lyrik Aliyana Brown was found in a car submerged in the Red River in Gainesville, Texas. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Authorities discovered the body of Lyrik Aliyana Brown, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, still in her car seat

GAINESVILLE, Texas — The father of a 4-month-old Texas girl who was found dead Tuesday in a submerged car has been charged with capital murder.

Authorities discovered the body of Lyrik Aliyana Brown, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, still in her car seat in an overturned vehicle submerged in the Red River, which runs along the border of Texas and Oklahoma.

Officers arrested Jeremy Nathan Brown, 30, who was standing in the river next to the overturned vehicle, according to the Gainesville Police Dept. Brown, who had a warrant out for his arrest earlier in the day, was checked for injuries and taken into custody.

Brown is accused of abducting Lyrik after getting into an argument with his girlfriend, Lyrik’s mother, KTVT reports. Brown’s girlfriend reportedly told police Monday that the two got into a physical altercation during the argument and he drove away with the child still buckled into her seat in the back.

Brown is being held without bond at the Cooke County Detention Center in Gainesville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.