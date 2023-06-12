Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif., on May 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Scammers are out in full force targeting fans wanting to go to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. As the tour was just in Detroit and gets ready to head to Pittsburgh this weekend, there have been reports of scams locally and nationally.

Most recently, a Tionesta woman was scammed out of hundreds of dollars while trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets off of Facebook, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Warren Patrol Unit, a 25-year-old Tionesta, Pennsylvania woman is out $700 from a June 8 Facebook Zelle scam, while attempting to buy Taylor Swift tickets.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been making headlines since fans had trouble getting tickets back in November due to the large demand.

Another fan, this one out of New Jersey, reported to the Better Business Bureau scam tracker on June 5 a scammer out of the Philadelphia area tried to sell her four Taylor Swift tickets online for $300 per ticket, but was able to discover it was a scam before sending any money.

Ahead of Taylor Swift’s concert in Detroit, Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel released a warning about scams surrounding tickets, according to Nexstar station WLNS.

Some fans have reportedly lost thousands of dollars attempting to purchase tickets. The Better Business Bureau reports it received almost 200 complaints nationally related to the Taylor Swift tour.

Below are some tips from the BBB for avoiding scams when buying tickets:

Research before you buy. Search online for the festival’s name and ensure the name advertised matches the website. Scammers often use names that sound similar to those of real festivals.



Search online for the festival’s name and ensure the name advertised matches the website. Scammers often use names that sound similar to those of real festivals. Check for (working) contact information. Be sure the festival website has a real phone number and email address.



Be sure the festival website has a real phone number and email address. Watch out for prices that sound too good to be true. There is no way a festival can offer tickets at extremely low prices without losing money. If the prices are much lower than elsewhere, it’s likely a scam.



There is no way a festival can offer tickets at extremely low prices without losing money. If the prices are much lower than elsewhere, it’s likely a scam. Look for secure sites. The website should begin with HTTPS (the extra “s” is for security) and have a lock symbol on the address bar.



The website should begin with HTTPS (the extra “s” is for security) and have a lock symbol on the address bar. Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and other free online listings. Scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts. Check out third-party ticket sites at BBB.org before making purchases.



Scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts. Check out third-party ticket sites at BBB.org before making purchases. Look for ticket resellers that protect buyers. Ticket resellers should have a consumer protection policy and/or be registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers. Most major ticket resellers will typically provide a full refund if the ticket is forgery. It’s a service covered by charging a commission on the sale.



Ticket resellers should have a consumer protection policy and/or be registered with the National Association of Ticket Brokers. Most major ticket resellers will typically provide a full refund if the ticket is forgery. It’s a service covered by charging a commission on the sale. Buying from a reseller selling primary tickets adds a layer of protection. For example, Live Nation or TicketMaster will invalidate the original ticket and create a new bar code for you. This ensures you are the only one in possession of the resale ticket.



For example, Live Nation or TicketMaster will invalidate the original ticket and create a new bar code for you. This ensures you are the only one in possession of the resale ticket. Review the policies before making a purchase. You should only buy tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the transaction terms and how you will be refunded if the tickets are fake. Also, if the tickets are unavailable immediately, the reseller should disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pickup.



You should only buy tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the transaction terms and how you will be refunded if the tickets are fake. Also, if the tickets are unavailable immediately, the reseller should disclose when the tickets will ship or be available for pickup. Buy tickets with a credit card. Using a credit card helps protect you if the tickets are not as promised. Watch out for resellers who ask for unusual payment methods, such as sending gift cards or wiring money. This is a red flag. Learn more about payment types and how to protect yourself.



Using a credit card helps protect you if the tickets are not as promised. Watch out for resellers who ask for unusual payment methods, such as sending gift cards or wiring money. This is a red flag. Learn more about payment types and how to protect yourself. Compare prices. Like with many other purchases, it pays to shop around for tickets. Compare major resellers and look for the best deal. This list of online ticket resellers from Consumer Affairs is a good place to start. Check the business’s profile on BBB.org to ensure they are reputable.



Like with many other purchases, it pays to shop around for tickets. Compare major resellers and look for the best deal. This list of online ticket resellers from Consumer Affairs is a good place to start. Check the business’s profile on BBB.org to ensure they are reputable. Account for extra fees. Don’t let hidden fees foil your comparison shopping. Ensure you include fees in your calculations by navigating to the checkout page. Some resellers don’t disclose their fees until you are almost ready to pay.



Don’t let hidden fees foil your comparison shopping. Ensure you include fees in your calculations by navigating to the checkout page. Some resellers don’t disclose their fees until you are almost ready to pay. It (probably) pays to wait. Buying tickets within a week of the event, rather than securing a ticket more than a month in advance, will likely get you a lower price. However, this tactic could backfire if the event proves popular enough.

To stay safe while purchasing event tickets, read this BBB Scam Alert about fake events and phony tickets.