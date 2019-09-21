Famous Hotelier Barron Hilton dies at 91

His granddaughter, Paris Hilton, said on Twitter that she has always looked up to him as a businessman

(CNN) – Famous hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton has died at the age of 91.

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation says he died of natural causes Thursday at his home in Los Angeles.

His granddaughter, Paris Hilton, reacted on Twitter, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was a legend, a visionary, brilliant, handsome, kind and lived a life full of accomplishment and adventure. Ever since I was a little girl, I have looked up to him as a businessman.”

Barron was born in Dallas in October of 1927.

He started off his hospitality career in 1937 when he moved to Los Angeles with his father, Conrad N. Hilton, and helped park cars for hotel guests.

Hilton spent two decades as an entrepreneur before succeeding his father as president of the board of Hilton Hotels Corp. in 1966.

In 2007, Hilton passed on the $1.2 billion profit from the sale of Hilton Hotel Corp. to his family’s philanthropic foundation.

Hilton also famously helped found the Chargers NFL team.