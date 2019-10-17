Family Circle magazine to shut down

Employees were laid off on Wednesday, including about 25 staffers from Family Circle

(CNN) – Family Circle, the monthly home magazine for women that launched in 1932, will close after its December issue publishes.

The magazine has 13 million readers and more than 1 million followers on social media, according to the publisher, Meredith.

The company said the magazine has a circulation of 4 million.

Meredith spokesperson Art Slusark told CNN Business that about 70 employees out of Meredith’s 6,000 employees were laid off on Wednesday, including about 25 staffers from Family Circle.

Some of the leadership at Family Circle will take on new roles at other Meredith-owned brands. Slusark said that Meredith plans to add more than 200 jobs in digital, video, consumer marketing and e-commerce as part of the $50 million strategic investments the company announced at its earnings call last month.