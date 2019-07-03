Facebook images, videos causes issues around the world

(WTRF) – Facebook went down Wednesday morning for many users as images were loading very slowly and failing to upload on the site for many.

Here’s the latest info from the FB partnership: “I just wanted to give you heads up that we’re experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing on our platform in case your properties experience any issues. Please let your teams know that our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Many businesses and news stations were affected.

Many new photos weren’t showing while old images seemed to be working.

Apparently, What’s App and Instagram are having similar issues with users reporting issues with uploading and viewing (downloading) of image files.