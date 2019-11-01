FAA to allow pilots with diabetes to fly planes

Pilots with diabetes have been allowed to act as pilot-in-command in the U.S. since 1996, but only on private flights

(CNN Newsource) – The Federal Aviation Administration is set to clear pilots with insulin-treated diabetes to fly commercial airliners, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation official.

The official said the new protocol could be announced as early as next week.

It will let pilots with diabetes treated by insulin to apply for a first- or second-class medical certificate, which is required to fly commercially.

Pilots with insulin-treated diabetes have been allowed to act as pilot-in-command of an airplane in the U.S. since 1996, but only on private flights.

They were not allowed to act as pilots on airliners or other commercial flights.

In a court filing, the FAA said advances in the treatment of diabetes and the management of blood sugars have mitigated the risk of episodes of severely low blood sugar.

The FAA declined to comment on the news.