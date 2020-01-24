Explosion at Houston building shakes city, scatters debris

The explosion appeared to be centered on an industrial building and some nearby homes were damaged

HOUSTON (AP / KTRK) — A large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston early Friday was felt for miles (kilometers) away, left rubble scattered in the area and damaged nearby homes.

The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m., with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city. A fire burned following the explosion smoke was seen hanging over the area.

The explosion appeared to be centered on an industrial building and some nearby homes were damaged.

Houston police tweeted that they were responding to the explosion and officers were blocking off streets in the area.

There was no immediate confirmation from authorities of injuries, but KTRK-TV interviewed a man who said he saw a bloodied man walking around afterward. The station says a second person also may have been hurt.

A the fire burned, and a firefighter asked a TV reporter to move away because of potential hazards.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)