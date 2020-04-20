EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Miracle storm survivors walk away from trailer destroyed by giant tree in Alabama

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Two people and their pets are lucky to be alive after a storm survival miracle in Alabama.

They were inside a 5th wheel trailer at a storage facility off of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort. We’re told the man actually lives in the trailer at the storage facility.

A massive tree, at least 5 feet wide, snapped and smashed through the trailer.

The man was in the doorway when the storm hit. His girlfriend was in the bedroom. The trailer was obliterated and belongings are strewn everywhere.

It’s unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or just high winds. But it’s very clear they are lucky to be alive.

The light from a TV still flickered inside the smashed trailer, and old crates sat inside unscathed.

The trailer ripped open like a sardine can so you could see the pet crates, but they were not damaged.

Baldwin County EMA officials say there was scattered damage across the county, but this was probably the worst of it.

No one was seriously injured or killed. Most of the damage was not major.