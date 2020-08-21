Exclusive: Eyewitness News speaks one-on-one with President Trump after Old Forge rally

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After the campaign rally in Old Forge, the I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick spoke one-on-one with President Trump Thursday afternoon.

The interview covered several topics. Eyewitness News met with the president inside the Mariotti Building Products warehouse just minutes after the rally.

President Trump carried Pennsylvania in 2016 by a very slim margin. The question is can he do it again in 2020. Eyewitness News asked the president about today’s indictment of his former advisor Steve Bannon on fraud charges. Federal investigators say he defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors for the “We Build the Wall Project.”

“We have nothing to do with that. That’s something that was a project that was started by a group of people but I know nothing about it other than I was against it. And as you know I’ve spoken out against it previously. and I didn’t like the idea that they were building, I think that’s a government project it’s almost 300 miles of wall,” President Trump said.

Eyewitness News also asked the president questions about the timing of today’s rally near Joe Biden’s childhood home in Scranton and concerns about cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service that many people fear will impact vote by mail efforts across the nation.