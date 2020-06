They also provide hope, guidance and solutions on what we should do next as a country to really insight change in our world

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Pastors Remus & Mia Wright give an extended exclusive interview to CW39 anchor Shannon LaNier.

They break down what you need to know if you are attending the memorial or funeral for George Floyd.

They also provide hope, guidance and solutions on what we should do next as a country to really insight change in our world.