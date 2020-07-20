Exclusive Area 51 photographs show rarely seen angles of secret base

LAS VEGAS (MYSTERY WIRE) — As revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, a private pilot has released images and video showing new angles of the mysterious Area 51. This is the third time Gabe Zeifman has taken photographs of the once secret base and surrounding area.

In the new photographs below, you will see angles of the mysterious base taken from northwest of the base looking southeast. These are rarely, if ever, publicly seen angles of the Groom Lake area.

Area 51 from the northwest looking southeast. (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)

Zeifman lives near Edwards Air Force Base in southern California and is an ATC (air traffic controller) who has been flying since he was in his teens. During each flight in this area, he asks for and receives permission to cross through restricted airspace. He also records his flights with a GoPro camera with his audio where you can hear him asking for and being given permission. He maintains both a private and commercial pilot’s license.

Zeifman told Mystery Wire as he flies along the truly restricted border, his main thought is just being careful to not cross. He said if a pilot were to cross into restricted airspace it would end up being a very bad day. He gave Mystery Wire a long, but good answer about what he believes would happen if he had crossed the line in the sky, “So I wouldn’t expect anything like the dramatic like they’re going to shoot you down.”

Area 51 from the north looking south. (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)

Area 51 from the northeast looking southwest. (Photo: Gabe Zeifman)

The new images were first discussed as part of a 3-hour interview conducted by popular podcaster Joe Rogan. Over the years Rogan has spoken to most of the leading researchers and storytellers in the UFO community. Last week, he was joined by Mystery Wire’s George Knapp to talk about what the government is willing to admit about UFOs and Area 51.