Ex-wife pleads guilty in NBA star’s murder

Lorenzen Wright was shot and killed in 2010

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN Newsource) – The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit first-degree murder in her ex-husband’s death.

In an unexpected move, Sherra Wright appeared in court Thursday to face charges in the Lorenzen Wright murder case.

He was shot and killed in 2010.

Sherra Wright and Billy Turner were charged with the crime in 2017.

The murder trial was originally set to start in September until Wright struck a plea deal.

She could face 30 years in prison but will be eligible for parole in nine years.

Sherra Wright will get credit for the nearly two years she’s already served in jail.