HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio woman who was finance director for a West Virginia airport has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $49,500 in federal funds from the facility.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson’s office says 46-year-old Melissa Sue Hall of South Point, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft from programs receiving federal funds.

Thompson’s office says Hall admitted that between May 2020 and January 2021 she stopped depositing all of the money she collected from vending machines at the Huntington Tri-State Airport into airport accounts and also took money meant to be deposited into ATMs.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15 and faces up to 10 years in prison.