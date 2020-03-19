Even COVID-19 can’t stop the scammers

Ohio's attorney general is warning everyone about scammers who taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio’s attorney general is warning everyone about scammers who taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak.

“COVID-19 is not the only thing we have to protect ourselves against,” Yost said. “Thieves and crooks prey on fear and uncertainty. Ohioans need to inoculate themselves against an outbreak of scams with knowledge and good practices.”

Yost encourages Ohioans to follow these tips to avoid coronavirus-related scams:

Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other expert sources with special advice or information about the coronavirus. Legitimate information is available for free on the CDC’s website

Ignore online advertisements promoting cures for the coronavirus. According to the Federal Trade Commission, “There currently are no vaccines, pills, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) online or in stores”

Research nonprofit organizations and crowdfunding campaigns before donating. A database of registered charities is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website

Avoid groups that pressure you into donating and never donate via cash, gift cards, wire transfer or prepaid money card. These are the preferred payment methods of scammers

Be cautious of anyone going door to door offering coronavirus testing or temperature readings and requesting personal information. Call law enforcement immediately if you see a suspicious person. Never let strangers into your home

Beware of emails and other attempts to “phish” for your personal, financial and medical information. When in doubt, do not share. If the source claims to be your bank or a government agency, confirm they are legitimate by calling the organization at a phone number you have verified.



Amid discussions of providing working families with government checks, know that nothing has been formalized yet. For more information, visit the Federal Trade Commission website and stay tuned for updates from reliable news sources.

Don’t ever download any suspicious email attachment. If you do, it could infect your devices with malicious software designed to steal your personal information. It could also lock your computer and the scammer will ask you to pay a ransom.

If you suspect a scam, contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or (800) 282-0515.

