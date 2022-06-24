EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Veronica Escobar describes herself as a “Catholic and a mom.” Still, she laments a U.S. Supreme Court decision she says will put women’s lives in danger or expose them to prosecution in some states.

“Abortion is a difficult theme,” said Escobar, a Democrat who represents El Paso in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Every woman, every situation is different. It’s incredible that we would judge all women and all situations and say they don’t deserve medical services that would save their lives or prevent disaster in the future.”

During an online press briefing Friday, Escobar expressed concern that the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will spur Republican leaders in so-called “red states” to pass laws criminalizing abortion, abortion providers and female residents who travel out-of-state to end pregnancies.

“If there are complications with the baby and a mom cannot carry on with the pregnancy, the court is telling us the life of the baby is more important than that of the mom. In states like Texas, we will see movements to criminalize women and doctors. Esto va a seguir (This will continue),” she said in the bilingual briefing.

Escobar called on pro-choice advocates to express their opinion at the ballot box.

“Republicans want a country where women have less rights. This decision will ensure that there will be women who will die,” she said.

John Lira, a Democrat vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, in a district that includes Northeast and Far East El Paso, agreed with Escobar in that the ruling sets back women’s rights by two generations.

“Today’s ruling will, in many communities, permanently deny women their right to determine what happens to their bodies and steamrolls their ability to be equal members of this society in states like Texas that have trigger laws to making abortion legal,” Lira said.

He, too, urged people to vote against candidates who favor curtailing women’s rights.