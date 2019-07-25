Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following a data breach exposing the Social Security numbers of millions, the credit bureau at fault will also spend millions to pay back those affected.

Equifax, one of the three major credit reporting agencies, reached a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission after it exposed the information of around 147 million people.

Equifax is offering affected consumers a one-time $125 payment or up to ten years of free credit monitoring and up to $1 million in identity theft insurance.

First, consumers need to find out if their information was exposed.

Alongside filing a claim in the Equifax settlement, consumers are also legally entitled to a free credit report once a year.

To watch for suspicious activity, AnnualCreditReport.com offers a combined report from Equifax, Experian and Trans Union.