Hot mic: Entire school board resigns after making disparaging comments about parents during live meeting

OAKLEY, Calif. (AP) — All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard making disparaging comments about parents at a virtual board meeting they didn’t realize was being broadcast to the public.

The four members of Oakley Union Elementary School District Board had stepped down by Friday amid growing outrage that began with the board’s Wednesday meeting.

Unaware the public could see and hear them, they used profanity and made jokes about parents just wanting a babysitter or to smoke pot in their homes.

The district’s superintendent says county education board members will replace them in an interim capacity, saying in a statement, “These comments are not typical and more importantly, they are not what the community should expect from our school district.”

The board members released the following statement: