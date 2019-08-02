Entenmann’s recalls Little Bites cookies due to package contamination

This recall impacts the 5-pack mini chocolate chip variety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Bimbo Bakeries is voluntarily recalling Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked cookies due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the packaging.

This recall impacts the 5-pack mini chocolate chip variety with a “best by” dates of August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019. The UPC code is 7203002378, Lot 1350.

The cookies were distributed in several states including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Customers reported finding blue plastic pieces in the packages. No injuries were reported.

All impacted cookies were removed from stores.

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can call 1-800-984-0989.