Emma Watson prefers to call herself ‘self-partnered,’ not single

(CNN Newsource) – Emma Watson is turning 30 soon and she’s got news for folks wondering why she’s not married.

The actor talked about her pivotal birthday in a recent interview with British Vogue.

She says it took her a long time to realize that she is very happy as a single woman, but prefers to call herself “self-partnered” rather than single.

Watson says she came to the realization after feeling stress and anxiety over her milestone birthday.

She is best known for her role as Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter film series.

Watson is playing the role of Meg in the highly-anticipated remake of Little Women.

She is also an activist and a former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, advocating gender equality.