Ellen DeGeneres says she was sexually abused by stepfather as a teen

LOS ANGELES (CNN Newsource) – Ellen DeGeneres is opening up about alleged sexual abuse she suffered as a teenager.

She described the assaults during an interview on David Letterman’s Netflix show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

The comedian said her stepfather began to touch her inappropriately after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

DeGeneres was a teenager at the time.

In later years, DeGeneres said she told her mother about the abuse but her mother didn’t believe her at first.

DeGeneres said she hopes telling her story will help others in similar situations.

She previously talked about this issue during a 2005 interview with Allure.

Her stepfather has since passed away.

