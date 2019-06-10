Electric vehicle company Workhorse gets money to build delivery vans

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – Workhorse, a company that makes electric vehicles, has gotten $25 million to help it scale production of its delivery van later this year.

The money is coming from investors in exchange for stock in the company.

Workhorse will finalize research and development with the N-GEN electric delivery van and start producing them between October and December.

Workhorse claims it has a backlog of orders.

The vans will be made in Indiana.

Workhorse has expressed interest in buying the GM Lordstown plant.