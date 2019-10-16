Elderly woman fatally shot at Calif. home of ‘Tarzan’ star Ron Ely

Woman killed, suspect shot by police at home of ‘Tarzan’ star Ron Ely in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Deputies were called to the home in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive for reports of a domestic dispute

SANTA BARBARA (CBS) – CBS Los Angeles is reporting that an elderly woman was found fatally shot at the home of an actor in Santa Barbara Tuesday night.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday to the home of Ron Ely, best known for portraying Tarzan in the 1966 series, on reports of a domestic dispute.

Deputies found a suspect on the home’s property and said that person presented a threat to them.

In a statement, the sheriff’s department said several deputies fired their service weapons at the suspect, killing him.

The sheriff’s department said it was conducting a criminal investigation into the homicide, processing the crime scene and working to identify the relationship of the people involved.