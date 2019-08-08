El Paso suspect’s mom called police before mass shooting

She told police that she was worried about Patrick Crusius handling an AK-type firearm due to his age and lack of experience

(CNN) – The mother of the El Paso mass shooting suspect called police weeks before the shooting happened.

She told police that she was worried about her son Patrick Crusius’ age — 21 — his maturity level and lack of experience handling an AK-type firearm.

Her lawyers say a public safety officer told her — based on her description of the situation — that her son was legally allowed to buy the gun.

That was it.

She didn’t give her name or Patrick’s name, and police didn’t dig any deeper.

The Allen Police Department provided no reports documenting the call.

Her lawyers say the call was just to get more information, and she wasn’t worried that her son posed a threat to anybody.

Whether that specific gun was used in the attack is still unclear right now.

Crusius has been charged with capital murder, but he could eventually face federal hate crime and federal firearm charges.

He’s accused of killing 22 people at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday.