El Paso shooting: What we know

WARNING: Video contains material some may find disturbing due to graphic nature

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here’s what our KTSM crew has learned thus far about the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart Saturday morning.

When and where it happened

The active shooter call came in at about 10 a.m. Saturday at the Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall.

Number of victims

Police have confirmed 20 people died and 26 more, including at least two children, were hurt.

Injured victims were taken to Del Sol and University medical centers.

UMC officials confirm one person who was transported to the hospital died due to their injuries. Several others remain in critical condition.

People walk out of an elementary school after family members were asked to reunite following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)

The suspect

NBC News and KTSM have confirmed the identity of the suspect in police custody as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, of Allen, Texas.

Where families can reunite

MacArthur School Elementary-Intermediate School has been designated as a family reunification site.

The campus is located at 8101 Whitus off Viscount.

Surrounding community shows up to help

People living near El Paso, Texas have been showing up to donate blood. The lines to donate are long.

One witness described the blood donation centers as “somber.”

“You hear some sniffling earlier as the updates were coming across the TV we have here in the waiting room,” Frances Yepez said. “The line just continues and continues to grow. At this time, the blood center is no longer taking donations for today — they are at max capacity.”

People will be able to donate blood through the coming week.

The El Paso Community Foundation has created a fund for victims and their families. All administrative fees and pay credit card fees associated with the fund will be waived.