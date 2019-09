National media is reporting that 70s and 80s rock star Eddie Money has died

Money is known for several chart-topping hits such as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Shakin.”

Entertainment media is reporting that Money died of cancer.

Money announced last month that he had stage-4 esophageal cancer.