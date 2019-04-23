Easter Bunny caught on camera throwing punches in Florida brawl Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ORLANDO (CNN Newsource) - A Sunday brawl in downtown Orlando, Florida involving someone dressed as the Easter Bunny was caught on camera.

The man in the costume said he was just trying to break up a fight between a man and woman, but police weren't so sure.

The video shows Antoine McDonald, in a bunny suit, trying to get a man off of a woman along Orange Avenue on Sunday night.

The now viral video had McDonald taking celebrity bows on Monday along the sidewalk where it happened.

He said while out with friends for some Easter bar hopping -- bunny suit and all -- he saw the man and woman fighting.

"So I got over there so I could break up the fight and, with me trying to break up the fight, he got on top of her and hit her," McDonald said. "So I had to try a different method, basically, to break up the fight, which actually worked."

Lindsey Edwards, who provided the cell phone video, said it looked like the man started the fight with the woman. McDonald's friends back up that account.

"I see this girl, she got spit on by some dude. I think it was a homeless guy, I'm not sure exactly," Malik Rucker said. "An African American girl getting spit on and she was defending herself, but he was hitting back."

When police got there to sort it all out, officers thought it was a hoax.

Some people on social media also thought it was a hoax to fuel social media stardom.

McDonald said it was the real deal -- nothing fake.

"The officer came up to me and said, 'If you do that again, I'm going to arrest you and the damn bunny suit.' I just rushed over there. I didn't say, 'Hey, look at this.' No, I just rushed over there."

Despite what happened Sunday night, in the end, no one was arrested.