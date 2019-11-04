E.coli concerns expand flour recall

A nationwide flour recall was expanded to include lots not previously included

King Arthur flour recall

(WKBN) – A nationwide flour recall was expanded to include lots not previously included in the initial recall earlier in October.

King Arthur Flour is recalling three more lots of unbleached all-purpose flour.

The lot codes not previously reported include:

  • Lot code L18A09A – Best buy date of 12/09/19
  • Lot code L18A09C – Best buy date of 12/09/2019
  • Lot code A19A08A – Best buy date of 1/08/2019

The recall is voluntary and there have been no reported illnesses.

Consumers who have any of these affected products should throw them away and may submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecallExternal Link Disclaimer, or by calling our King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

