Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Joe Biden is ‘the best choice to lead our country’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday morning, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter to make a big endorsement, saying he believes Democratic nominee Joe Biden is the “best choice” in the 2020 Presidential Election.

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past,” Johnson writes. “In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.



Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.



We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

The actor also urges everyone in the tweet to register to vote, linking to VoteSaveAmerica.com, an advocacy group that advocates to “save America” during the 2020 Election against the re-election of Pres. Donald Trump.

Johnson, according to an August 2020 Forbes estimate, is the highest-paid actor in the world — coming in with $87.5 million this year.