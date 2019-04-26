Driver without a scratch after pole pierces windshield in Wisconsin Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN Newsource) - A frightening crash in Milwaukee sent a light pole through a pickup truck's windshield -- and amazingly, the driver escaped without injury.

"Inches, literally inches, from fatality," said Matthew, who was working nearby at the time.

The pole pierced the windshield right at the driver's seat. Matthew said it was inches from the driver's head.

"It was loud. You could hear the tires screeching. The pole came down, nobody knows how, but it flipped right down into her, coming out of the ground into the car."

Matthew said it all started when an older RV and the pickup crashed.

"The RV was coming up Capitol [Street] and hit her, losing brakes. He told her that he lost brakes. He told everybody, 'My brakes lost.'"

The RV driver did not want to comment. Police said he was ticketed.

The pickup hit the light pole, apparently causing it to flip, sending the bottom of it through the windshield.

Matthew can't believe the pickup driver was able to walk away.

"She got out of her car, she walked to the sidewalk. She didn't need help, she didn't need nobody's assistance."

Witnesses say paramedics checked the driver, but she wasn't hurt.

"It's a miracle. Nothing short of a miracle," Matthew said. "God's presence is here."

Police shut down the road for about two hours and city crews repaired the light and lines.