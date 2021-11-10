Dot’s Pretzels bought by Hershey

The Hershey Company announced Wednesday that it is buying Dot’s Pretzels.

Hershey says Dot’s Pretzels is the fastest-growing U.S. pretzel brand and a perfect complement to Hershey’s growing salty snacking portfolio and would create an opportunity to reach new consumers.

Created more than a decade ago in North Dakota by founder Dot Henke in her home kitchen, Dot’s Pretzels started as a special family snack that she shared with family, friends and neighbors to get through long, cold North Dakota winters.

“I created my pretzels to share with those people closest to me and have built the business with the idea of sharing them with everyone,” said Dot. “With Hershey behind this amazing brand, I am confident that anyone who would like to enjoy these deliciously bold pretzels will have the opportunity.”

Hershey also announced Wednesday that it is purchasing another pretzel company, Pretzels Inc., a co-manufacturer for Dot’s and other customers.

The total purchase price for the two is $1.2 billion.