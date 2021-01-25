Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s attorney, is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems.

The lawsuit filed Monday says Giuliani defamed the company while supporting false claims that election fraud had a major role in the 2020 election.

Judges and even former Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr had said there was no widespread evidence that the election was stolen from Trump.

“Although [Giuliani] was unwilling to make false election fraud claims about Dominion and

its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations are false, he and his allies

manufactured and disseminated the “Big Lie,” which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions

of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election,” Dominion alleges in the lawsuit.

The 107 pages of the lawsuit are filled with screenshots of Twitter posts to support Dominion’s allegations against Giuliani, including one by Trump who has since been banned from the social media platform.

The voting system company is demanding Giuliani pay $1.3 billion in damages.

Giuliani has directly accused Dominion of fraud, election fixing, conspiracy, and bribery, which are serious crimes. For Dominion—whose business is producing and providing voting systems for elections—there are no accusations that could do more to damage Dominion’s business or to impugn Dominion’s integrity, ethics, honesty, and financial integrity. Giuliani’s statements were calculated to—and did in fact—provoke outrage and cause Dominion enormous harm. Lawsuit claim made by Dominion

A few days prior to the litigation, a group of former lawyers and judges filed an ethics complaint against Giuliani in New York.

The claim by Lawyers Defending American Democracy that Giuliani violated the rules of professional conduct could result in disbarment, according to The Associated Press.

Even Bay Area lawmakers cite Giuliani in having a heavy hand in leading pro-Trump rioters to disrupt Congress from certifying the election results for President Joe Biden.

“I knew that this crowd had been whipped into a lather over the course of days and weeks by Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani and others,” Rep. Jared Huffman had said.

As of this report, Giuliani had not made public comments regarding the lawsuit.