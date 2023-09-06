RICHMOND, Va. (WKBN) – A utility company that serves millions of customers, including those in Ohio, has agreed to sell three of its natural gas distribution companies.

According to a news release from the company, Dominion Energy has agreed to sell its companies to Embridge, a Canadian-based energy company. The total deal is worth $14 billion, including debt, for an aggregate purchase price of $9.4 billion.

The sale includes three separate agreements for The East Ohio Gas Company, Public Service Company of North Carolina, and Questar Gas Company, along with Wexpro Company.

In a press release, officials say Enbridge has agreed to provide significant protections for existing employees, honor existing union commitments and maintain local operating leadership.

These sales are expected to close by the end of 2024, pending approval from federal regulators.