Dominican Republic police arrest 6 in connection with Ortiz shooting

Authorities said about $8,000 was offered to coordinate the shooting

(CNN Newsource) – Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested the suspected shooter and others who are involved in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

Police identified the shooter as Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz but say he did not act alone.

In total, they have arrested six people, including the man police say drove the shooter on a motorcycle and was attacked by the crowd and handed over to police after the shooting.

Authorities did not reveal a motive, but did confirm that 400,000 Dominican Pesos, or about $8,000, were offered to coordinate the shooting.

Authorities are also saying they have video of the men driving around the area Sunday night. They say it shows the moments before the shooting when the suspects get out of a car and begin riding on a motorcycle.

On Wednesday, police showed the gun they say was used in the shooting. They say it was buried at a house in the northern part of the island.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities say they’re still looking for another man they believe to be involved.

In the meantime, they say they’re praying for Ortiz to fully recover.