Dole recalls salad kit due to allergens not listed among ingredients

(WKBN) – Dole is recalling its Endless Summer Salad Kit because it may contain allergens not listed among the ingredients.

The dressing and topping kit meant for Dole product was accidentally included in the Endless Summer Salad Kit. It contains egg and fish.

Those allergic to egg or fish could have a serious, even life-threatening, reaction if they eat this product.

The affected salad kits were sold in stores in several states, including Pennsylvania.

Its UPC is 0-71430-01073-0 with a Best By date of 1-26-21.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.