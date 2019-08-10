Dole recalling baby spinach due to possible Salmonella contamination

Those with products affected by the recall are urged to discard it

(WKBN) – Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is recalling some of its baby spinach that was sold in Ohio and other states due to the risk of Salmonella contamination.

The products being recalled are 6 oz. Dole Baby Spinach bag, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 oz. Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019.

No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is expired and should no longer be on retail shelves. Consumers are advised to check products that they have in their homes and discard any product matching these lot and UPC codes and use-by dates.

This recall was issued due to a sample of baby spinach that tested positive for Salmonella in a random sample test.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The illness primarily impacts young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill after exposure to Salmonella.

No other Dole products are included in the recall.

Those with products affected by the recall are urged to discard it.

Those with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.