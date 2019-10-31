DOJ sues Walmart over handling of Navy reservist applicant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The Department of Justice filed a complaint Wednesday in Colorado on behalf of a Navy officer alleging that the mega-retailer violated the law when it refused to hire the officer due to her upcoming naval reserve duties.

Naval Petty Officer Third Class Lindsey Hunger says she applied for a job at Walmart in May of 2016. After applying online, she received a call from Walmart’s personnel coordinator. At the end of that conversation Hunger mentioned that she was required to complete a mandatory 2-week training exercise for the Navy. She says the coordinator told her that the company could not support that time off and ended the call.

Walmart never contacted Hunger about her application again, she says.

The lawsuit alleges that Walmart’s conduct violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994, which was passed 25 years ago to protect the rights of servicemembers. The law, known as USERRA, protects servicemembers from discrimination in employment because of their service to their country in any branch of the military. This lawsuit stems from a referral to the United States Department of Justice from the United States Department of Labor, after an investigation by the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service.

“The members of our Armed Forces routinely make personal sacrifices to protect our nation. The least we can do as a nation is ensure they aren’t discriminated against for making these sacrifices,” said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn of the District of Colorado. “When such discrimination does occur, this office and the Department of Justice will step in to right that wrong.”