DOJ: FEMA official took bribes in hurricane response

Ahsha Tribble was responsible for restoring power to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

(CNN) – A top FEMA official responsible for restoring power to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria is now facing federal charges.

Federal prosecutors say Ahsha Tribble took helicopter rides and hotel rooms from the president of contracting firm Cobra Acquisitions.

In return, they say she pressured FEMA and the local power authority to award the company $2 billion worth of restoration contracts.

U.S. attorneys are charging Tribble with bribery.

It took almost a year for Puerto Rico to fully restore power to residents after the storm hit in 2017.

Some residents say it took even longer than that to reach some areas of the island.