COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is alerting the public that airborne bacteria infections are on the rise for dogs.

“Right now the shelter is seeing a lot of upper respiratory infections,” FCDS Director Kaye Persinger said. “If we’re seeing it here at the shelter, that means it’s out in the community.”

The concern is that the dog will get sick and the infection will turn into pneumonia, which can be deadly. Persinger offered these tips to help prevent illness:

All vaccines are up to date

Water is clean and fresh on a daily basis

Change the filters in your house

This is a notice of prevention, the shelter has not seen any cases of pneumonia at this point. One of the reasons given is that the dogs’ immunity is down from being separated from the community like everyone else because of the pandemic.