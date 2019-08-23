Doctors find brown recluse spider in Missouri woman’s ear

She thought she had water in her ear. Turns out, it was a brown recluse spider.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (CNN) – A story out of Kansas City, Missouri could give you nightmares.

That’s where doctors found a brown recluse spider inside a woman’s ear.

“I woke up Tuesday morning, hearing a bunch of swooshing and water in my left ear,” said Susie Torres.

So Torres went to a clinic where a medical assistant first checked her out.

“Ran out and said, ‘I’m going to go get a couple more people,’ and said, ‘I think you have an insect in there.’ I didn’t panic because I did not know exactly what it was until she came back in and told me it was a spider,” Torres said. “They had a few tools, and worked their magic and got it out”

Once it was out, Torres, unsurprisingly, had a few questions about her eight-legged guest.

“Just why, where, what and how? I never thought that they would crawl in your ear or any part of your body,” she said.

Doctors then told Torres that it was a brown recluse — a venomous spider.

Bites from brown recluse spiders can result in fever, chills, increased sweating, nausea and headaches.

“She said she looked, and I looked OK, and that I was lucky that I didn’t get bitten by this recluse,” Torres said.

Now Torres is taking some extra precautions when she goes to bed at night.

“I went and put some cotton balls in my ear last night because I did not have any earplugs,” she said. “I’m pretty terrified of the spiders.”