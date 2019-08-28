Disney Store to open in some Target locations

The new "shop in shop" locations will launch at 25 select target stores in October

(CNN) – The Disney Store is heading to Target.

Disney is announcing plans to partner with Target stores across the United States.

The Disney Store at Target will feature toys, games, apparel and accessories, including more than 100 products only previously available at Disney retail locations.

The new “shop in shop” locations will launch at 25 select target stores in October, with 40 more opening by October 2020.

Customers will be able to take advantage of services such as 5 percent off for Target REDcard holders.

There are no Target stores with Disney Stores inside in the immediate area at this time, however, items are available online at Target.com.