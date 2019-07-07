Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce has died

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The young actor was best known for his role in the Disney show “Jessie” and the movie “Descendants.”

He was just 20-years-old.

Disney’s spokesperson described him as “an incredibly talented performer and a remarkably caring and thoughtful person” who will be dearly missed.

Boyce was set to appear in the comedy series “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new HBO comedy coming out this fall.

Adam Sandler, who co-starred Boyce in “Grown Ups” wrote about Boyce’s death on Twitter.

Former co-star Skai Jackson from “Jessie” posted photos of the two on Instagram, saying:

I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost every day with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high Gods best Angel.