Disney+ adds disclaimer on ‘negative depictions’ to The Muppet Show

398302 01: Kermit the Frog speaks during the 25th Anniversary of The Muppet Show at The Palace December 9, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – All five seasons of The Muppet Show became available on Disney+ on Friday to fans’ delight.

The streaming service also added a disclaimer on the series’ page, noting the show “includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer reads. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” the disclaimer continues. “To learn more about how stories have impacted society visit: www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter.”

The show, which originally aired from 1977 to 1981, is not the first to receive a disclaimer on the service. The Aristocats, Dumbo, Peter Pan and Swiss Family Robinson have also received one, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney’s Stories Matter site says the service is, “in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures.”

“Rather than removing this content, we see an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all. We also want to acknowledge that some communities have been erased or forgotten altogether, and we’re committed to giving voice to their stories as well.”

The disclaimer was blasted by some conservatives claiming it was “cancel culture.” Among those was Donald Trump Jr., who said, “Apparently The Muppets have now been canceled. There’s nothing these psychos won’t destroy. Liberalism is a disease.”